Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Purchases 4,029 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up 1.1% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 18.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.8% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 58.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

KSS traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 2,764,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

