Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 49,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 110,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.15. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,176. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

