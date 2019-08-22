Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $3,040,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. 2,693,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,229. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

