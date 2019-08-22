PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,231,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 109,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

PEP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $132.15. 599,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

