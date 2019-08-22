Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 130109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGF. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.95.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

