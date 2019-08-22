Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 258 ($3.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.80.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.