Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 69 ($0.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Shares of LON NSF opened at GBX 36.65 ($0.48) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.33. Non-Standard Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 million and a PE ratio of -73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.39, a quick ratio of 19.08 and a current ratio of 19.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Non-Standard Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.00%.

In related news, insider Heather McGregor acquired 40,000 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,248.14). Also, insider Miles Cresswell-Turner acquired 48,000 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £17,280 ($22,579.38). Insiders have acquired 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,000 over the last 90 days.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.