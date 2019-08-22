Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total transaction of $9,989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,336,861 shares of company stock worth $248,044,391. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,474,040. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average is $180.80. The firm has a market cap of $531.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

