PCHAIN (PI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $613,754.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $613,754.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.94 or 0.04925718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00048055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,457,857 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

