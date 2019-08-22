PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Gap Up to $15.13

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $15.13. PaySign shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 86,962 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PaySign in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $719.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $535,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

