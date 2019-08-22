Patron Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Patron has a total market cap of $36,269.00 and $1,664.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, YoBit and CoinBene. During the last week, Patron has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01339050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00095934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,448,365 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX, Hotbit, Exrates, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

