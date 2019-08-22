Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 138,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a twelve month low of $905.35 and a twelve month high of $1,088.00.

