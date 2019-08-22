Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. 4,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,840. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

