Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,398. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

