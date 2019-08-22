Particl (PART) Price Reaches $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00017785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $22,519.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

