Parkside Investments LLC Sells 775 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,976,706 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

