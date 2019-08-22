Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 467 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 156.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $447,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.