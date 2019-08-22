Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,787 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Eaton by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,282,000 after buying an additional 2,978,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,830,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,152,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eaton by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,618,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,424,000 after buying an additional 141,272 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,446,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eaton’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.