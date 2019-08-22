Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.