Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $551,000 Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 8,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGE. ValuEngine cut Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

