Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,951. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

