Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 3,548 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.33. 12,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $88.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

