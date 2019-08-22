Parkgene 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,937.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $639,815.00 and $5,937.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00266426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01335961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00095559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.