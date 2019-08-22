Pareto Network Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Pareto Network has a market cap of $447,761.00 and $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.02 or 0.04933252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

Pareto Network (PARETO) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network . The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network . Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

