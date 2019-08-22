Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.21. 148,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,365. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

