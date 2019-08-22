Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $6.67 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.27. 1,203,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,743. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

