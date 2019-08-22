Parallel Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 15,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,315. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $50.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

