Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 64.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EB shares. William Blair started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of EB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. 3,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,066. Eventbrite Inc has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.