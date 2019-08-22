Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,268,000 after purchasing an additional 171,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after acquiring an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 502,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,658,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.16.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $2,162,689. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,293. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

