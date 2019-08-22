Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 261.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.48. 99,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,080. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.

