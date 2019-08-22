Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3,170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,049,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,371. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

