Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

PANL opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

