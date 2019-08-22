Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,366 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,366 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Enel Americas by 355.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359,765 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Enel Americas by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Enel Americas by 526.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:ENIA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 7,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Enel Americas SA has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.