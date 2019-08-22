Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,343 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

