Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $872,000 Investment in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Wageworks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wageworks in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wageworks in the second quarter worth $102,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wageworks by 109.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

WAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wageworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Wageworks stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 173,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Wageworks Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Wageworks had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wageworks Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wageworks Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

