Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,719 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 989,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 558,517 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Coty by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Peter Harf acquired 309,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,032,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 114,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

