Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $783,000 Stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4,644.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.97. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $510,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $338,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.