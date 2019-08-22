Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 797,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 365,865 shares.The stock last traded at $0.55 and had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Ethanol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

