Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) CEO Neil M. Koehler Buys 100,000 Shares

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 932,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,801.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PEIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 925,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,039. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.