Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will post sales of $27.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $24.50 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $18.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $99.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.90 million to $109.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.89 million, with estimates ranging from $114.10 million to $169.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Natixis bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,334.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 304,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 329,491 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 884,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,691. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $883.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.