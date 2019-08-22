P2P Global Network (P2PX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,375.00

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. P2P Global Network has a market capitalization of $19,390.00 and approximately $4,375.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Global Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinlim. Over the last week, P2P Global Network has traded 115.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get P2P Global Network alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00063579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00366431 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007135 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

P2P Global Network Profile

P2P Global Network (P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,365,608 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for P2P Global Network is www.p2pglobal.io . P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling P2P Global Network

P2P Global Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Global Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy P2P Global Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for P2P Global Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for P2P Global Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.