OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.92

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $9.15. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 1,119,381 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$9.92.

In other OZ Minerals news, insider Andrew Cole 138,270 shares of OZ Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. Also, insider Tonianne Dwyer 10,000 shares of OZ Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

