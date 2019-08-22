Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,037,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

OXM traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $70.40. 16,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,576. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

