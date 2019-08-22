Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $515.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

