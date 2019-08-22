OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.57

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.57 and traded as high as $32.95. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 1,661 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $376.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 129.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

