Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Trading Down 5.8%

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.76 ($0.06), 411,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 793% from the average session volume of 46,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.63.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

