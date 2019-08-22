onG.social Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (ONG)

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. onG.social has a market cap of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One onG.social token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, onG.social has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About onG.social

onG.social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for onG.social is somee.social . onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . onG.social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

