OneLedger Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $116,054.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.04925165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000880 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,422,896 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy, UEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

