ON Semiconductor (ON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON):

8/19/2019 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2019 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2019 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/6/2019 – ON Semiconductor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

8/6/2019 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

8/5/2019 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2019 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 429,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,004. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Get ON Semiconductor Corp alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,983.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.