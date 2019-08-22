OmiseGO (OMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.64 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00012021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coinone. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $171.89 million and approximately $47.64 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb, and Poloniex, among others. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

